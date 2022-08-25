International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

