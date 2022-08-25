Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.48

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.48 and traded as low as $68.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 14,486 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.