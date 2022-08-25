Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,442,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000.

PWB opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

