Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.