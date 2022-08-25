Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 226,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.