Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $21,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of MRVI opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

