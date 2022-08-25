Investors Buy Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Rover Group stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $727.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

