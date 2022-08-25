Investors Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

