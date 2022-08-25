Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

