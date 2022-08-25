Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.