Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

