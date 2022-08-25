InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.