InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $7.30. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 73,644 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.
Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.