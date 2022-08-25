InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $7.30. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 73,644 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

