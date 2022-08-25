IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.6 %

IRIX opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

