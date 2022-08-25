IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $2.68. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 106,027 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRIDEX Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
