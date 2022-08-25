IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $2.68. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 106,027 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.