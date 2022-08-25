iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.87

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and traded as high as $40.57. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 445,690 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

