ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.32

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.32 and traded as low as $56.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 44,071 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.