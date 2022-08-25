IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after buying an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.