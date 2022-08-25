J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

