Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

