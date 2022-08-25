Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Down 20.0 %

JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

