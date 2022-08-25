Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$6.35. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 583,512 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a market cap of C$334.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.30.

Insider Activity

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,468,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

