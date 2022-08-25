K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.64

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.64 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.54). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63), with a volume of 5,005 shares trading hands.

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

