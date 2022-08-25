Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Further Reading

