Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.07. Kamada shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 12,069 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
