Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.07. Kamada shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 12,069 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

