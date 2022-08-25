KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

