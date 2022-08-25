KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Increased to $23.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.01.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

