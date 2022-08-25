Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$86.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.87. The firm has a market cap of C$89.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

