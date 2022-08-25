Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.72

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and traded as high as $46.11. Kenon shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 59,435 shares traded.

Kenon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kenon by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kenon by 58.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

