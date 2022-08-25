Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.72

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and traded as high as $46.11. Kenon shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 59,435 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
