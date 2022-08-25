Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

