Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

