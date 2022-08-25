Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.15. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 296,492 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.