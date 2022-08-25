Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Koppers by 84.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

