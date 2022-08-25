Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.25

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as low as C$29.81. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.95, with a volume of 89,992 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5276016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

