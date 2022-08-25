Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
