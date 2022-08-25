Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

