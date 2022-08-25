Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.