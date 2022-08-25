Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading

