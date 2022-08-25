Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $215.93

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and traded as high as $228.24. Li Ning shares last traded at $223.31, with a volume of 4,149 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56.

Li Ning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.6896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

