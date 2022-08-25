Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

