Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.71.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
