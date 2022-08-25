LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.