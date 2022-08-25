LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.