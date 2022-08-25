Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Limbach by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

