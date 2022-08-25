Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LMB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
See Also
