Lincoln National Corp Purchases 241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.