Lindsay E. Gray Sells 10,075 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.