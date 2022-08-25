LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LL Flooring Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LL Flooring by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LL Flooring by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

