Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.35

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$113.35 and traded as high as C$122.08. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$119.68, with a volume of 460,730 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,520. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,673.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

