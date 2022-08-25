Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.