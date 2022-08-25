Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

