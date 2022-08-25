Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.