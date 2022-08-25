Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of M opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

