Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as low as $30.55. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 4,701 shares traded.
Madison County Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.
Madison County Financial Company Profile
Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.
