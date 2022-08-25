Main Street Research LLC Sells 40,052 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,052 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

