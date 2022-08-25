Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.44

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.44 and traded as low as $22.36. Mannatech shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 13,143 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
